Newcastle United’s pre-match walk drops big injury hint

The Newcastle United squad were seen walking around Hounslow ahead of Saturday’s match, with one notable absentee. Allan Saint-Maximin, who had started each of United’s last four matches ahead of the trip to the Brentford Community Stadium, was not with the squad during the early afternoon walk.

And just before the team news dropped at 2pm, it was revealed that the Frenchman would miss the match with a hamstring injury. Saint-Maximin was one of two changes to the Newcastle side that won 5-1 at West Ham United on Wednesday night.

Joe Willock replaced the 26-year-old in the starting line-up while Alexander Isak came in for Callum Wilson.

Although Saint-Maximin claimed he would be ‘back soon’ on social media following the news, head coach Eddie Howe said the winger could be facing a couple of weeks on the sidelines.

“I don’t think it’s serious with Allan,” Howe admitted. “He didn’t feel 100% during the West Ham game, so we decided to scan him.

“It wasn’t a clear injury, but we decided to scan him, and it revealed a minor problem with his hamstring, so we knew, pretty much straight away, that he wasn’t going to be available for this game, so maybe a couple of weeks [out]. I’m guessing slightly, but nothing too serious.

Newcastle United players applaud the fans after the team's victory in the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Newcastle United at Brentford Community Stadium on April 08, 2023 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

“That was a big blow, because of the form that Allan’s been in. Again, we back the strength of the squad.”

A rare Saturday 3pm kick-off

Newcastle United's English goalkeeper Nick Pope concedes the opening goal from a penalty kick by Brentford's English striker Ivan Toney during the English Premier League football match between Brentford and Newcastle United at Gtech Community Stadium in London on April 8, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

There was an unusual feeling ahead of the match as it was Newcastle’s first Saturday 3pm kick-off of 2023 after 16 consecutive televised matches in all competitions. Not since the 0-0 draw with Leeds United at St James’ Park on New Year’s Eve had The Magpies played a traditional 3pm match in the Premier League.

But it was actually a good sign for Howe’s side as they had never lost a 3pm kick-off match since he took charge of the club in November 2021. In 16 3pm kick-off matches Howe had taken charge of as Newcastle head coach, he had overseen 10 wins and six draws.

And that record now stands at 11 wins after a second half own goal from David Raya and eighth goal in nine starts for Alexander Isak cancelled out Ivan Toney’s first half penalty.

Double injury concern for Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton

Newcastle United's Brazilian striker Joelinton celebrates their equalising goal during the English Premier League football match between Brentford and Newcastle United at Gtech Community Stadium in London on April 8, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

In the pre-match warm-up, Bruno Guimaraes withdrew himself early after suffering another knock to his ankle. It wasn’t enough to stop the Brazilian from starting or even seeing out the full 90-minutes, but he couldn’t hide his frustration following the full-time whistle.

“In the warm-up I twisted my ankle so now I get some time to rest,” Guimaraes told The Gazette. “I don't know if I can say it but it is p****** me off with my ankle.

"I need to get some rest and see at the end of the season what we can do but I am not happy with my ankle.”

Guimaraes suggesting that he will seek specialist treatment or perhaps even surgery during the off-season to correct his recurring ankle issue.

There was also some concern surrounding Joelinton too as he kept feeling his back throughout the match. The 26-year-old asked for some ‘spray’ for his back in the first half of the match after going down in some discomfort but, like Guimaraes, was able to see out the full game.

A collector’s item for Nick Pope

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Newcastle United at Brentford Community Stadium on April 08, 2023 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Most Premier League followers know Brentford’s Ivan Toney boasts a good record from the penalty spot. Bees head coach Thomas Frank has even labelled the England international as the best penalty taker in world football given his impressive conversion rate.

Ahead of the match, the former Newcastle striker had never missed from 12-yards in the Premier League and had scored all 22 of his penalties for Brentford – until Saturday. After Sven Botman chopped down Kevin Schade inside the area, Toney stepped up but was denied by Magpies goalkeeper Nick Pope to make it one miss in 23 penalties for The Bees. He then made amends by scoring from the spot just before half-time after Alexander Isak’s challenge on Rico Henry was penalised following a VAR check.

Toney’s strike means it is now just one clean sheet in nine matches for United, who still boast the best defensive record in the top flight with 21 goals conceded in 29 matches.

Anthony Gordon clashes with Eddie Howe just before full-time

Once again Anthony Gordon impressed off the bench for Newcastle following his half-time introduction. But the 22-year-old suffered the fate no player wants to experience as he was substituted on and off in the same match.

Gordon made way for Matt Ritchie in the fifth minute of added time just moments before the referee blew the full-time whistle. But the January signing was visibly unhappy with the decision as he appeared to clash with Howe and raise his arms to the Magpies boss in frustration.

Fortunately, the situation was quickly diffused as the players made their way to the 1,700 travelling supporters. A few players jokingly pushed Gordon and Ritchie calmed him down before Howe came and put his arm around the former Everton winger as they appeared to make up.

After the game, the Newcastle head coach suggested the £40million January signing needed to ‘control his emotions’ but insisted there was no issue with the player.

“I’ve got no problem [with Gordon],” said Howe. “Anthony’s passionate boy. He wants to do well, but there was seconds left on the clock, and we wanted to get Matty on, because Anthony was holding his ankle.”

“He just needs to control his emotions in that moment, but there are no problems.”