Double Newcastle United transfer bids confirmed as loan proposal made

Newcastle United have issued a transfer stance on Lloyd Kelly following European interest in the defender.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle have knocked back transfer proposals from both Fenerbahce and Juventus for Kelly this month. The 26-year-old joined The Magpies on a free transfer following his release from AFC Bournemouth last summer.

Fenerbahce’s bid was reportedly in the region of £6million while Juventus made a loan proposal with an option to buy for around £10million.

Head coach Eddie Howe claimed the bids made for Kelly weren’t ‘anywhere close’ to meeting the club’s valuation as the defender remains an ‘integral’ part of his squad.

"I think it's a slightly different situation with Lloyd,” Howe said. “I've seen a little bit of the speculation on Lloyd. We've certainly not had any bid anywhere close to making the club make a decision on that.

“Lloyd's an integral part of what we're doing from my perspective. His challenge is to try and work his way into the team. He's only just arrived, so I think he's got a lot to achieve here. So, a very different situation [to Miguel Almiron].”

Fenerbahce went public with their interest in Kelly earlier in the transfer window with vice-president Acun Ilicah confirming talks with Newcastle.

“He’s a player we’re interested in,” he said. “If we can reach an agreement we will transfer this player.”

Responding to the comments, Howe said: "It's not ideal, but I haven't seen Lloyd distracted. I haven't seen a player whose head and heart are not in Newcastle, which is really important for me.

“If that was the case, then I'd certainly be addressing that with him. He's trained well. He's fighting for a place and that's what I expect him to do.”