News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
11 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
11 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
14 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
16 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
19 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news

Dramatic boost for Newcastle United's Champions League hopes – Erik ten Hag 'annoyed'

Newcastle United's Premier League position has been strengthened – by a late defeat for Manchester United.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 5th May 2023, 01:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 06:00 BST

A 99th-minute penalty from Alexis Mac Allister gave Brighton and Hove Albion a 1-0 win at the Amex Stadium last night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Erik ten Hag's side in fourth place, have now lost their game in hand over third-placed Newcastle, who lead them by two points ahead of Sunday's home game against second-placed Arsenal.

Most Popular

Mac Allister slammed home from the penalty spot after Luke Shaw’s inexplicable handball was punished following a VAR check.

Ten Hag said: “Every defeat's a disappointment, but when you lose in the last second, that's, of course, annoying."

Related topics:Manchester UnitedChampions LeagueBrighton and Hove Albion