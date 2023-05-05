Dramatic boost for Newcastle United's Champions League hopes – Erik ten Hag 'annoyed'
Newcastle United's Premier League position has been strengthened – by a late defeat for Manchester United.
A 99th-minute penalty from Alexis Mac Allister gave Brighton and Hove Albion a 1-0 win at the Amex Stadium last night.
Erik ten Hag's side in fourth place, have now lost their game in hand over third-placed Newcastle, who lead them by two points ahead of Sunday's home game against second-placed Arsenal.
Mac Allister slammed home from the penalty spot after Luke Shaw’s inexplicable handball was punished following a VAR check.
Ten Hag said: “Every defeat's a disappointment, but when you lose in the last second, that's, of course, annoying."