The third-placed team, which is pushing for Champions League football next season, has made massive strides on the pitch this season.

And the club, which beat Southampton 3-1 on Sunday, is also working hard off the field to increase commercial revenues.

Newcastle’s long-running association with FUN88, which is worth a reported £8million a year, will end early this summer, and the club is in negotiations over a lucrative new deal.

The Gazette understands that a deal is yet to be finalised, and that at least two companies are still bidding for the front-of-shirt rights.

A Middle Eastern firm is in talks with United, and the final deal could be worth more than £25million a year to the club, which is 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund following a 2021 takeover.

The club’s next shirt sponsor will get massive exposure if the club qualifies for Champions League football next season.

Darren Eales, the club’s chief executive officer, spoke about the club’s “compelling” story earlier this season.

"We’ve got so many compelling things about us,” said Eales, who joined the club last summer.

“Brands will always have different goals and objectives, but there’s going to be – and there already is – a line of companies that are excited to be part of this story.

