Dwight Gayle's hidden Newcastle United role revealed by Eddie Howe
Dwight Gayle has only played seven minutes of football since Eddie Howe arrived at Newcastle United.
The striker’s longer-term future looks to lie away from the club, but Howe does envisage Gayle having a role to play this season.
In the meantime, Gayle, according to Howe, is playing his part behind the scenes at the club, which takes on Brentford this afternoon.
“Dwight’s another player who’s shown a great attitude behind the scenes to his work,” said United’s head coach. “He has a big role to play in the team. He’s a very experienced player.
"I think he’s a very good, vocal presence in the dressing room. He’s really helped the players, supported them, that have been in the team when he’s not. You know, if Dwight gets one chance, it could be the key moment in the season to keep us in the league. He could be that player that delivers in the crucial moment, so he needs to be ready for his chance.”