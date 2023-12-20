A lack of VAR may have come to Chelsea's rescue as they beat Newcastle United on penalties in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle United suffered late heartbreak in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Mykhailo Mudryk scored a 92nd minute equaliser to cancel out Callum Wilson's first-half opener and force penalties. Chelsea went on to win 4-2 on penalties to progress to the final four.

But a question asked to Newcastle boss Eddie Howe at full-time was about some potential red card decisions that went against his side. In the opening minutes of the match, Moises Caicedo was shown a yellow card by referee Jarred Gillett for a cynical foul on Anthony Gordon. The Chelsea midfielder's studs connected with the back of Gordon's calf with the Newcastle winger later withdrawn in the second half.

With no VAR in place in the Carabao Cup quarter-final, there was no review of the incident. There were also further potential red card decisions to be made later in the game with Levi Colwill connecting with Emil Krafth's shin, forcing the right-back off at half-time.

When asked if he thought Caicedo should have been sent off, Howe said: "I've only seen it live. I'm going on what other people have said and they said it should be a red card."

Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United applauds fans following their sides defeat after a penalty shoot out i the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on December 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Sky Sports pundit and former Manchester United defender Gary Neville took to Twitter during the match to state his feelings that Caicedo should have been sent off for the challenge inside the opening two minutes, simply tweeting 'red'. The midfielder was able to play the full match with Chelsea's penalty win seeing Newcastle exit their second cup competition in less than a week.

Last Wednesday, The Magpies lost 2-1 to AC Milan in the Champions League group stage at St James' Park. Howe's side will be hoping to bounce back and pick up their second away league win of the season at Luton Town on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off).

"It's a very painful moment for us [to be knocked out]," Howe added. "We'll just have to accept it, digest it very quickly because we go back to the Premier League and go to Luton. That will be an emotional game."