Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope's reaction to red card – and Carabao Cup final ban
Eddie Howe’s reacted to the red card which will keep Nick Pope out of the Carabao Cup final.
Pope was sent off for handling outside the box in tonight’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at St James’s Park – and the goalkeeper will be suspended for the game at Wembley next Sunday.
Head coach Howe told BBC Sport: "I've not had a proper word with him, but I've seen him – and he looks visibly upset. He's been outstanding for us this season.
"It was probably technically handball, but I don't know the rules on red cards outside the box. For me, it was a harsh reaction, but I understand if it's in the rules. It's harsh for Nick, because he's been magnificent for us, and to miss the next game is a huge blow for him.”
Howe added: "We've got a decision to make (for the final). Mark Gillespie has trained very well this season, as has Loris (Karius).”