Pope was sent off for handling outside the box in tonight’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at St James’s Park – and the goalkeeper will be suspended for the game at Wembley next Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach Howe told BBC Sport: "I've not had a proper word with him, but I've seen him – and he looks visibly upset. He's been outstanding for us this season.

"It was probably technically handball, but I don't know the rules on red cards outside the box. For me, it was a harsh reaction, but I understand if it's in the rules. It's harsh for Nick, because he's been magnificent for us, and to miss the next game is a huge blow for him.”

Howe added: "We've got a decision to make (for the final). Mark Gillespie has trained very well this season, as has Loris (Karius).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad