That is the question that has dominated the summer transfer narrative this summer with Isak currently on strike at Newcastle in a bid to force through a move to Liverpool.

The Reds have seen a £110million bid for the striker rejected by Newcastle but are expected to return with an improved bid later in the window as Newcastle search for attacking additions before the September 1 deadline.

Isak is crucially contracted to Newcastle until 2028 so the club have some level of control on the situation without any significant financial risks. But the player’s stance and removal from the first-team squad has complicated matters with a potential temptation to cash in should a suitable replacement be found.

Eddie Howe asked about Alexander Isak’s future

While Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was quick to stress that Isak’s situation had not changed from his previous update, he was asked whether he expects the striker to still be at the club come the end of the transfer window.

The Magpies boss highlighted the striker’s contractual obligation to justify his response.

“Yes,” he said. “At the moment I would, but I've got no change of feeling throughout the summer.

“It's not in my hands, but he's contracted to us, so that's why I say that [he will stay]."

Is there a way back for Alexander Isak at Newcastle United?

In the eyes of many, Isak has burnt bridges at Newcastle by refusing to play for the club and attempting to force through an exit.

But Howe has left the door open for Isak to potentially re-integrate into the first-team squad, should his attitude change.

“Of course, I've said many times I want him to train and play and I've had those conversations with him but the details of these conversations need to remain private,” Howe said.

"I think all options and potential scenarios are open and available to Alex. I don't think any door is closed. Ultimately it will depend on him and what happens in this situation he will dictate that to a degree.

"We will facilitate it and obviously try and get the best result for us."

Howe added: “I think in order for any player, this is not Alex related, but to play well in the team, you have to be in that mental place where you want to play.

“You want to represent, you want to be with your team-mates, and your coaching staff, and you want to do well. The league's so hard that if you're not there, the games can become very difficult very quickly.”

Newcastle United target striker

Newcastle are closing in on the signing of Yoane Wissa from Brentford. The Bees are set to give The Magpies the green light to sign the DR Congo international having agreed a deal to sign AFC Bournemouth forward Dango Ouattara for a club-record fee of £42million.

The deal for Wissa is understood to be worth around £35million with the striker likely to follow £39million Jacob Ramsey through the door in a £74million double swoop.

But with uncertainty over Isak, a further striker could still be targeted by Newcastle.