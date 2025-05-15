Newcastle United have received two nominations in the Premier League’s end of season awards - and fans can vote for their winner.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe has been nominated for the Premier League’s manager of the season award whilst Alexander Isak has received a player of the season nomination. Heading into the final two games of the season, the Magpies currently sit third in the Premier League table and are just one win away from securing Champions League qualification.

Two wins would also secure them a second-place finish, ahead of last season’s champions Manchester City and Arsenal, the side who have finished runners-up in back-to-back seasons. After a tricky patch between September and the beginning of December, Newcastle United have rallied superbly - with their performances being recognised with Premier League nominations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe nominated for Premier League manager of the season

Howe is among a quintet of managers that have been nominated for manager of the season. Arne Slot, who guided Liverpool to the title in his first season at the club, is regarded as the favourite to win the award in his debut season in England.

Howe, who could end the campaign as runner-up to Slot & co, will also face stiff competition from Thomas Frank, Nuno Espirito Santo and Vitor Pereira for the award. The Wolves boss is the only of the five managers to be nominated that has not been at his club throughout the campaign, only joining in December following the departure of Gary O’Neil.

On Howe’s nomination, meanwhile, the Premier League wrote: ‘Howe's side have already surpassed their points tally from last season as Newcastle remain firmly in the hunt for second spot and UEFA Champions League qualification. Howe has masterminded some notable victories over the likes of Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Arsenal and, most recently, Chelsea, with Newcastle looking to match their best-ever finishing position in the Premier League of runners-up, achieved in 1995/96 and 1996/97.’

Newcastle United fans can vote for Howe to win the award on the Premier League website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Isak nominated for Premier League player of the season

Newcastle’s ascent up the Premier League table has been inspired by their talisman. Isak has scored 23 times in the league this season, including in nine-straight matches at the end of 2024 and the beginning of this year, and has already surpassed his haul of 21 strikes last term.

Isak was also nominated for last season’s Premier League player of the season award, but missed out to eventual winner Phil Foden. On Isak’s nomination, the Premier League wrote: ‘Nominated for the second campaign running, the Swedish striker has scored the second-most goals in the 2024/25 Premier League, netting 23 times, already bettering his tally from last season.

‘Having also assisted six goals, he has directly contributed to 29 goal involvements, again the second-most in the competition, leading Newcastle's charge towards a top-five finish. He also scored in the EFL Cup final as Newcastle beat Liverpool to end their 56-year wait for a major trophy. Excluding penalties, Isak’s 19 league goals are the joint-most of all players this season.’

Newcastle United fans can vote for Isak to win the award via EA Sports’ website.