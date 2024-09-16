Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Mario Lemina felt Newcastle United were fortunate to come from behind and win 2-1 at Molineux on Sunday.

Lemina gave Wolves a first half lead before Fabian Schar drew Newcastle level on 75 minutes with a deflected strike from distance that sailed into the top left corner of the goal. Five minutes later, substitute Harvey Barnes cut inside from the left and curled an outside of the box effort into the top right corner to secure three points for The Magpies.

The win takes Newcastle up to third with 10 points from their opening four games of the campaign. It’s the quickest the club have reached double figures in the Premier League since 1995 despite Eddie Howe’s side being yet to reach their best levels.

In his assessment of the match, Lemina pointed to Newcastle’s good fortune in the second half as a big reason behind the comeback win.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Lemina said: "I don't know what to say, we had the chances to score goals.

“We didn't and they scored from far, they had luck. The first one was flicked by our defender. The game changed. I'm really unhappy.

“We have to get back to work and get back to what we have to do and be resilient. They had the luck in the second half, we didn't. Congratulations to them.”

When asked if he though Lemina’s assessment was fair, Howe told The Gazette: “Yeah, to a degree. You can always look at football, it’s such a random game and loads of random events. Two outstanding finishes won us the game today.

“I do believe luck plays a part in an individual game but over the long-term if you continue to do that and are able to win games it is certainly not luck.”