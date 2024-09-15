'We knew' - Newcastle United fresh injury concern confirmed after £115m decision made

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe made changes to Newcastle United to help the side come from behind to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at Molineux.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mario Lemina’s first half opener was cancelled out by strikes from distance by Fabian Schar and Harvey Barnes to turn the game around for Newcastle. Schar was coming back into the side following a three-match suspension while Barnes was one of three half-time substitutes in the game alongside Sandro Tonali and Joe Willock.

Barnes replaced Alexander Isak at the break after the Swede took a knock to his head late in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining Isak’s issue, Howe revealed: “It was more his eye so I’m not 100% sure what the issue was but we knew he had to come off.

“Absolutely hope not [serious], he’s such an important player to us.”

Willock and Tonali also replaced Joelinton and Sean Longstaff at half-time as Newcastle came from behind to win away from home for the first time since April 2023.

“I thought all three substitutes coming on the pitch at half-time did really well. I was really pleased with Sandro, of course pleased with Harvey and his finish is incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Joe Willock did really well and it was great to have the ability to pick Joe because he’s had his injury problems.

“I just felt we needed a different energy in the team and I think it reflected the quality of players we have waiting to play. I want to give them long enough to influence the game as we needed them to. I was really pleased with their attitude when they entered the pitch.”

The win means it’s Newcastle’s best four-game start to a Premier League season since 1995 with 10 points out of a possible 12.

“It was a strange game because for 20 minutes we were in total control and we lost that control and Wolves scored,” Howe added. “It was a difficult last 25 minutes of the [first] half. We were playing well in passages but not consistently through the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What shines through is the ability to find away to win, from a losing position as well which we haven’t done regularly enough so loads of positive signs today. We can still get better but I think it was a step forward in terms of the overall performance.”