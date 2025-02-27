Alexander Isak’s groin injury could hand one Newcastle United star a rare chance to start a match this weekend - and Eddie Howe has already been told he is ‘ready’ to capitalise on the opportunity.

Isak missed Newcastle United’s defeat against Liverpool on Wednesday night with a groin issue sidelining him from featuring at Anfield. Instead, Callum Wilson returned to the starting XI for his first Premier League start of the season, but missed a couple of big chances with the score at 1-0 to grab an equaliser for his side.

Wilson was eventually replaced in the 69th minute by Will Osula who was given a rare 20 minutes of Premier League action. The former Sheffield United man has made 15 appearances in all competitions this season, with ten of those coming in the league.

However, those ten appearances have seen Osula rack up less than 70 minutes of action, with 21 coming at Anfield. The 21-year-old was always going to take time to adapt to his new club and the demands of playing for an Eddie Howe team in the Premier League, but a couple of impressive performances in cup competitions this season has led to calls from some sections of the fan base for him to be given more opportunities in the first-team.

Osula netted his first Magpies goal during their 3-1 win over Bromley in the Third Round of the FA Cup back in January, before putting in a very exciting performance at St Andrew’s in the previous round. With Isak a doubt for Sunday’s clash against Brighton, could Osula be handed another start by Howe in the FA Cup?

If he is, then the Danish Under-21 international will, in his own words, be ‘ready’ to seize that chance.

Will Osula’s ‘ready’ comments

Speaking after making his first competitive start for Newcastle United during their 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup back in October, Osula was asked about the possibility of forcing himself into Howe’s first-team plans: “It’s not me to say, that’s for the gaffer,” Osula replied.

“He’s going to pick the team that will play so whatever role I have to play here I look forward to it and just take my opportunity and chance when they come.

“I’m always ready. I’m ready. I’m always ready to work hard and do my best for the team here so whenever I’m called upon I’m ready to give my all.”

Osula continued: “Football is patient. Everything doesn’t come straight away in life so I’ll have to work hard and eventually my time will come.”

Osula’s impressive FA Cup record

Whilst he is still waiting for his first Premier League goal, Osula does boast a good record in the FA Cup having scored seven goals and registered three assists in seven appearances in the competition. Three of those goals came during a loan spell at Derby County, whilst three others came for Sheffield United last season.

Osula grabbed a brace against Gillingham for the Blades before scoring against, you guessed it, Brighton in the Fourth Round. The Seagulls would emerge 5-2 winners at Bramall Lane on that day, however.