Eddie Howe 'anticipates' Newcastle United departure as injuries take toll on squad

Howe addressed the club's remaining transfer business after last night's agonising 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. United – who took the lead through a strike from Alexander Isak on his debut – were beaten by a 98th-minute goal from Fabio Carvalho.

Newcastle’s focus is now on the transfer window, with Howe hoping to sign at least one more player before the 11pm deadline. The loan market will be of most interest to the club, which has spent around £120million this summer – and must work within the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

Asked if he expected any incomings, United’s head coach said: “I need to see how the dust settles from the squad – and see if we picked up any injuries.

"Hopefully, we haven’t. Alex picked up a slight dead leg, hence why he was limping a little bit in the second half, and that’s why we withdrew him. Jamaal Lascelles has taken a knock as well. We just need to count the costs of tonight – and we’ll see.”

Manchester United hope to sign Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on loan with an option to buy, while midfielder Matty Longstaff could also leave the club in the final hours of the window.

"Martin, we anticipate will leave us," said Howe. "I don’t expect any further outgoings from any senior players, maybe one or two of the younger guys that need some games.”