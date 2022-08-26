Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dubravka is a target for Manchester United in the transfer window. The 33-year-old – who missed the midweek Carabao Cup win over Tranmere Rovers through "illness” – is reportedly “open” to the move after losing his place in the team to summer signing Nick Pope.

Howe was asked about Dubravka’s situation ahead of Sunday’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

“There has been contact,” said United’s head coach. “That’ll be something that will continue to happen, as in discussions. In terms of a final outcome, I’m very reluctant to lose any important players to the group. That’s a decision that will be out of my hands.”

The speculation hasn’t distracted Dubravka. Howe said: “Certainly, at the moment, no, Martin’s not been distracted. He’s trained very well. Good professional that he is, he’s been perfect in his attitude and mentality. So I don't see why that’ll change.”

United signed Pope from relegated Burnley this summer in a £10million deal.

Speaking to the Gazette last month, the England international, 30, said he hadn’t been given any assurances about starting the season in goal.

“I don’t think anyone’s been given any assurances,” said Pope, who signed a four-year contract at the club. “The first game of the season, obviously, is what everyone wants to play in. For us, as a squad, it’s about working towards that, and each individual claiming that shirt.