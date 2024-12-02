Eddie Howe approves Newcastle United deal for 'sensational' talent who wants to sign

Eddie Howe ‘would love’ to see Fabian Schar sign a new contract at Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Schar is out of contract at the end of the season but is in talks to sign a new deal at St James’ Park having recently made his 200th appearance for Newcastle. Following his 200th match, Schar took to social media to post: “I could never have imagined to play 200 games for this incredible football club @NUFC!

“Proud to put on the black and white stripes every week and play in front of you all… Here’s to many more.”

The 32-year-old signed for Newcastle for just £3million from Deportivo La Coruna in 2018.

“I feel really comfortable at Newcastle,” he told Swiss outlet BlueSport during the recent international break. “I’ve been playing for years and I have a coach who relies on me. Everything is right for me.

“I would love to stay. The club and the coach know what they have in me. Basically, things have always gone relatively quickly in recent years. The club wanted to keep me, I wanted to stay. That’s why it was never a big deal.”

No Newcastle player has featured more for the club since Howe’s appointment three years ago than Schar.

“With Fabian, just speaking from my behalf, he's been incredible for me,” Howe said. “I have to say he has been absolutely sensational with some of the performances he's delivered.

“He's an integral part of what we're doing. His use of the ball is well known, his technical qualities and defensively he's been very strong for us. Yes, he's an important player and we'd love to keep him.”