Newcastle United will welcome back Dan Burn from suspension at Crystal Palace on Saturday (3pm kick-off) but two players remain at risk.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burn picked up his fifth booking of the Premier League season during Newcastle’s 3-1 win at Nottingham Forest and missed the 2-0 defeat against West Ham United as a result. Premier League rules state that any player shown five bookings in the opening 19 league matches is banned for one game.

Now Burn has served his suspension, he must avoid reaching 10 yellow cards inside 32 games or else he will face a two-match suspension. Meanwhile, Newcastle still have Joelinton and Fabian Schar at serious risk of a ban with the pair accumulating four yellow cards each in the opening 12 league matches of the 2024-25 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schar was shown a yellow for kicking the ball away in Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Arsenal earlier this month. He also served a three-match ban earlier this season after a straight red card on the opening day against Southampton.

Schar and Joelinton must avoid any further bookings in the league until matchday 20 in order to avoid suspension.

Should Joelinton or Schar be booked against Crystal Palace, they will miss Newcastle’s following match against Liverpool next Wednesday at St James’ Park. Newcastle’s 20th game of the Premier League season is away to Tottenham Hotspur on January 4, 2025.

Lewis Hall and Sandro Tonali must avoid another two yellow cards in Newcastle’s next seven matches having been booked three times all season while Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Lloyd Kelly have been booked twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Murphy, Nick Pope and Joe Willock all have one yellow card each.

After the 19 game, five booking and one-match ban cut-off point - the threshold changes to 10 bookings, 32 games and a two-match ban. Joelinton was the last Newcastle player to be banned for two matches after accumulating 10 yellow cards during the 2022-23 campaign.

Bruno Guimaraes looked set to follow suit last season after picking up nine yellow cards but managed to go 11 matches without a booking to pass the 32-game threshold and avoid suspension.

Any player shown 15 bookings over the course of the season is handed a three-match ban but no player has ever been cautioned that many times during a single Premier League campaign.