Eddie Howe has provided an injury update on Newcastle United midfield duo Joe Willock and Bruno Guimaraes ahead of Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace (3pm kick-off).

Both Willock and Guimaraes were forced off during Monday’s 2-0 defeat against West Ham United at St James’ Park and were declared doubts for the trip to Selhurst Park. But Howe is pleased with how both players have responded and admitted they could feature this weekend.

“They have a chance to play,” said the Newcastle boss. “They're not serious injuries so we'll make a decision [Friday].

“Joe took a nasty whack trying to block a shot just above the ankle and lost a bit of feeling and it went numb for a while. It looks like he improved pretty quickly.

“Mentally Bruno has been really strong. He’s had a lot to cope with and you can never underestimate the impact of playing for a country like Brazil has - it’s intense pressure for him and a lot of travel. Then he comes back here, he’s captain and he’s got a big demand on him but he’s relished that demand and he’s embracing it.”

Joe Willock went off with a knock against West Ham on Monday. | AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle have not won a Premier League match without Guimaraes since he joined the club in January 2022. In the seven league games the midfielder has missed since joining The Magpies from Lyon for £40million, Howe’s side have lost three and drawn four.

Responding to that stat and how Newcastle find a way to cope without Guimaraes in the side, the 47-year-old dropped a big hint that the Brazilian would be available for the match.

“That’s not a great stat, is it?” Howe told The Gazette. “Hopefully we don’t have to figure that out [how to play with out him], I don’t know because he’s in the team so let’s keep him there.”

Another one of Newcastle’s midfield options, Lewis Miley, is set to feature for the Under-21s against Crystal Palace Under-21s at Whitley Park on Friday night and won’t make the journey to Selhurst Park provided both Willock and Guimaraes are passed fit enough to be involved in the squad.