Eddie Howe assesses Newcastle United's makeshift No.9 as Chris Wood pushes for recall

Newcastle United striker Chris Wood.

Wood, previously a 14-game ever-present after his £25million January arrival from Burnley, was an unused substitute for last weekend’s 3-0 win over Norwich City.

Joelinton – who wore the No.9 shirt in his first season at Newcastle following a £40million move from Hoffenheim in 2019 – started up front at Carrow Road.

However, Joelinton would score his two goals after being switched to the left by Eddie Howe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howe swapped him with Allan Saint-Maximin after a slow start from his team, which is ninth in the Premier League table ahead of Saturday’s home game against second-placed Liverpool.

“We wanted to give a rest to Chris, and we decided to go with Joe, who has played as a centre-forward many times,” said United’s head coach.

“In the game, I didn't think we started particularly well and we knew before the game a potential switch for us was Maxi and Joe.

“When we did, he scored a fantastic first goal. Maxi actually did very well as a No.9, so it's great to have that versatility and choice in games to tweak things, because you need those options.”

Joelinton has excelled in midfield since an enforced shift there against Norwich at St James’s Park in November following the early dismissal of Ciaran Clark.

Asked for his view on Joelinton’s best position, Howe said: “Very open-minded. I think Joe can play anywhere in those front positions, and obviously as an attacking midfielder as well. I'd never say that's his position, and that's where he's going to stay.

“He showed his versatility (against Norwich) – and the importance of his role in the team. He can play as a centre forward or a second striker, he can play wide or as a No.8, so it's great to have players like that. I wish I had a few more.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool, a point behind leaders Manchester City, play the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Villarreal at Anfield on Wednesday night.