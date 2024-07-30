Eddie Howe breaks silence on £33m Newcastle United target with 'very good' claim

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe believes Malick Thiaw is a ‘very good player’ amid interest linking the AC Milan defender to Newcastle United.

Reports from Italy have claimed Newcastle have contacted AC Milan over signing the German international. But Thiaw’s agent Gordon Stipic denied a deal was close on Monday.

The Magpies are currently in Tokyo, where they take on J-League side Urawa Diamonds on Wednesday (kick-off 7:30pm local time) and trained at the Komazawa Olympic Park on Tuesday morning.

Howe addressed the media after the session and Thiaw was put to Newcastle’s head coach for the first time. He said: “No, there’s no update on that.”

When asked he likes the player, Howe replied: “I’m always reluctant to comment but he is a player that I know about of course from our games in the Champions League against Milan and yeah, he is a very good player.”

Newcastle are understood to be the market for another central defender this summer having already brought in Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer from AFC Bournemouth. Both Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman are sidelined until later this year due to ACL injuries.

Thiaw has made 54 appearances for Milan since joining from Schalke 04 two years ago. He appeared in last season’s goalless Champions League draw against Newcastle at the San Siro but missed the reverse fixture with a hamstring injury.

There are suggestions Milan want £33million for Thiaw, while United value him around £8m less.