Newcastle United tease 2024-25 third kit launch with fresh footage from Japan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have teased the release of the club’s new 2024-25 Adidas third kit from Tokyo.

The club posted a video showing Newcastle United graphics, Adidas logos and the retro 1983 to 1988 club crest with the light green colouring that will feature on the upcoming third kit displayed on the advertising boards at the iconic Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo. It was later confirmed that a further announcement would be made at 9am BST.

Newcastle’s third kit will be mainly white with black and green detailing as well as the retro club crest that was introduced the same year as the club’s previous visit to Japan. The club announced the new Adidas home shirt on June 7 while the away shirt is yet to be announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle trained for the first time in Japan on Tuesday morning and will play their first friendly match on Wednesday against Urawa Red Diamonds at the Saitama Stadium (11:30am kick-off BST).

Although squad fitness is a key part of the trip with warm and humid conditions in Tokyo, the trip is centred around commercial opportunities and brand growth.

Adidas’ return as the club’s kit manufacturer has been warmly received by supporters and the manufacturer also has connections with Japan having produced the national team’s kit previously.

After the Urawa match, Newcastle face Yokohama F. Marinos at the Tokyo National Stadium on Saturday (11am kick-off BST).