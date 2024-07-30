Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce has been linked with a shock return to management.

According to Mail Online, Bruce has held discussions about the role as manager of the Jamaica national team. The 63-year-old has been out of work since his dismissal as West Bromwich Albion boss in October 2022.

Bruce’s last job in the Premier League was with Newcastle United but he left shortly after the club’s takeover in October 2021. The former Manchester United defender is reportedly a strong contender for the Jamaica job with a decision expected within the next 10 days.

Jamaica are looking for a replacement for Heimir Hallgrimsson, who resigned from the post last month following a Copa America group stage exit.

Bruce’s managerial career spans 11 clubs, over 1,000 games and more than a quarter-of-a-century, including stints at the likes of Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham City, Hull City, Wigan Athletic and Sunderland.

He has previously hinted at his retirement from coaching but could be tempted by the Caribbean nation this summer.

The Jamaica national side currently includes Premier League stars Leon Bailey of Aston Villa, Michail Antonio from West Ham United, Bobby De Cordova-Reid of Leicester City and Brentford’s Ethan Pinnock.

