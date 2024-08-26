Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe has confirmed he will talk with Joelinton following a ‘reckless’ moment from the Newcastle United midfielder at Bournemouth.

It was a tough afternoon for the Brazilian as he conceded possession in the build-up to Bournemouth’s opening goal scored by Marcus Tavernier before Anthony Gordon’s second-half equaliser. Then after The Cherries had a winner disallowed by VAR, Joelinton clashed with with Neto by swinging his arm into the Bournemouth goalkeeper.

The Brazilian was shown a yellow card for the offence by referee David Coote and VAR refrained from intervening on that occasion. A member of Bournemouth’s coaching staff was shown a red card for protesting the decision not to send Joelinton off in stoppage time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many supporters on social media felt the Newcastle midfielder should have been given his marching orders with one X user noting: “It’s a red in rugby as well as in football.”

After Newcastle lost Fabian Schar to a straight red card in the opening day of the season, head coach Eddie Howe will be looking to avoid any further suspensions.

“It was probably a bit reckless from Joelinton,” Howe admitted. “You could see what he is trying to do - he's trying to stop the keeper - but you can't go near the head area. That's something we will talk to him about."

Joelinton is likely to remain involved for Newcastle’s Carabao Cup second round clash at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday evening (8pm kick-off) with Sandro Tonali back available following a 10 month ban.