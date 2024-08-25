Eddie Howe disagrees with Alan Shearer after 'awful' Newcastle United moment

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Football Reporter

Published 25th Aug 2024, 17:17 BST
Alan Shearer felt Newcastle United were ‘lucky’ to come away with a point from AFC Bournemouth on Sunday.

Anthony Gordon cancelled out Marcus Tavernier’s first-half opener for Bournemouth before the hosts thought they’d won the match in stoppage time as Dango Ouattara turned the ball in from a corner. The goal was given before the decision was overturned following a VAR check for handball.

Replays showed that the ball hit off Ouattara’s upper arm before going into the net. It was a controversial call that Shearer took to social media to call out.

The former Magpies striker posted on X: “A lucky point as that’s an awful decision re hand ball. Never hand ball for me.”

Shearer was also critical of Newcastle’s first half performance as he wrote: “Other than the first 10 mins that was awful. Second best in everything. Body language in that first half was awful. Bournemouth miles better.”

Bournemouth's Burkinabe striker #11 Dango Ouattara scores the team's second goal which is later disallowed by VAR during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Newcastle United at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England on August 25, 2024. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)Bournemouth's Burkinabe striker #11 Dango Ouattara scores the team's second goal which is later disallowed by VAR during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Newcastle United at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England on August 25, 2024. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
Bournemouth's Burkinabe striker #11 Dango Ouattara scores the team's second goal which is later disallowed by VAR during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Newcastle United at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England on August 25, 2024. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) | AFP via Getty Images

While Shearer felt Newcastle were ‘lucky’ to come away with a point, Eddie Howe disagreed and felt his side deserved their draw.

Bournemouth may have a different viewpoint,” he told The Gazette. “I think a draw is a fair result from my perspective, I think a defeat would have been really harsh on us, especially with everything we’ve given in the game with the amount of chances we created in that second half.

“We started really well, I was pleased with the first 15 to 20 minutes. We were in control but we lost it and Bournemouth came on strong and we conceded when they had their period of pressure.”

It’s now five Premier League games without a win against Bournemouth for Howe and Newcastle.

