Fabian Schar has bounced back from an injury scare and is set to start for Newcastle United at Arsenal on Saturday (8pm kick-off).

The Swiss international went off with his arm in a makeshift sling after Newcastle's 2-2 draw with AFC Bournemouth. But the defender has since been spotted in training.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

When asked if Schar would be fine for the trip to the Emirates Stadium, head coach Eddie Howe said: "Yeah, he's fine."

After the initial injury scare, Howe said: "I think [the ball] just twisted his wrist so fingers crossed it's not too serious because we can certainly do without another injury linked to the arm."

Newcastle recently lost Callum Wilson for an extended period after the striker was seen nursing his arm in a similar fashion to Schar during the 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest. The Magpies have also lost Nick Pope and Jacob Murphy for extended periods due to dislocated shoulders, with the latter since returning to full fitness.

Joe Willock and Alexander Isak are set to be back in contention for the trip to the Emirates Stadium while Howe is also expecting to welcome Elliot Anderson and Matt Targett back to first-team training by the end of the month.

"They're a little bit closer," Howe said on Targett and Anderson. "We're still not seeing them training but they are due back very soon so that will be a huge boost.