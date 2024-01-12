Newcastle United transfers: Isaac Hayden has been recalled from his loan spell at Standard Liege.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have triggered the recall clause in Isaac Hayden's loan at Standard Liege.

The Belgian Pro League club confirmed that the 28-year-old midfielder's season-long loan was cut short this week in a brief statement.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The English club has activated the recall clause provided for in the loan contract of Isaac Hayden who therefore returns to Newcastle," the statement read.

"Standard de Liège wishes Isaac all the best for the rest of his professional career."

Hayden made 11 appearances in all competitions for Liege but has made just one start since a 6-0 defeat to Royal Antwerp on November 11 and wasn't part of the squad for the 3-3 friendly draw with Borussia Dortmund last weekend.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe confirmed the club's plans for Hayden after cutting his loan deal short. "I think Isaac will go back on loan, possibly somewhere else," Howe told The Gazette. "I'm slightly unsure [if there is a deal lined up]."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A proposed summer deadline day move for Hayden by Sheffield Wednesday fell through before his loan to Liege but the Championship club are understood to have retained an interest in the former Arsenal man. Plymouth Argyle, Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Sheffield United have also been linked.