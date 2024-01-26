Eddie Howe confirms Newcastle United interest in Leeds United academy graduate ahead of January transfer
West Ham United have beaten Newcastle United to the loan signing of Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City.
Newcastle United have missed out on the loan signing of Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City this month.
Phillips was a top transfer target for Newcastle United at the start of the transfer window but The Magpies' interest cooled in the player due to Man City's loan fee demands as West Ham United swooped in to agree a deal. The Hammers will pay a significant loan fee as well as 100% of Phillips' wages during his half-season loan spell.
The 28-year-old joined Manchester City from Leeds United in the summer of 2022 for £42million. But having been limited to just two Premier League starts since joining City, Phillips opted to leave the club on loan this month in a bid to secure a place in England's Euro 2024 squad this summer.
Newcastle are yet to sign a senior player so far this transfer window with central midfield identified as a key area to strengthen. And Magpies head coach Eddie Howe admitted Phillips was a target this month as he explained why the club failed to agree a deal for the player.
"We had to step away from that one due to financial reasons," Howe admitted. "I don’t want to go into too much detail but it was financial-related."
After missing out on Phillips, Howe went on to admit that there is a 'big possibility' Newcastle won't make any signings before the transfer window closes on February 1.
"I’m not 100 per cent sure," Howe said when asked if the club can make any signings without selling players first. "We are looking and trying to improve the squad, and leave January with a better squad than when we started, so let’s see.
"[No signings] is a big possibility. There might not be anyone coming through the door. I can’t give any false promises or any other position than the truth - we are not close to signing anybody.
"But that doesn’t mean we are not going to do the work and prepare as though we are. There is still time left in the window.
"We're preparing and that's all we can do, preparing and seeing what's out there, identifying players and targets. We're not active in the market currently."