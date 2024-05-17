Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brentford v Newcastle United team news: Eddie Howe has been asked about the possibility of Joelinton and Nick Pope returning to the starting XI on Sunday.

Eddie Howe was once again asked about the possibility of Joelinton and Nick Pope returning to the Newcastle United starting line-up.

Pope has been out since early December with a dislocated and Joelinton has been limited to substitute appearances after four months out with a thigh injury. The Magpies travel to Brentford on the final day of the season needing a win to guarantee a top-seven finish and give themselves a chance of European qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Dubravka has been Newcastle’s starting goalkeeper in Pope’s absence. But after Wednesday’s 3-2 defeat at Manchester United, more calls have been made for Pope to finally return to the side after a lengthy absence.

When asked about whether Pope or Joelinton would start at Brentford, Howe was typically coy.

“Possibly,” he responded. “All options are open to us. With those players we’ve had to make the right decisions, not just for them but for the team.

“There will be a next season for us and what we didn’t want to do was bring in a player, rush him back from injury and lose him again for six months. We have tried to look after the players and introduce them when they’re ready.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe also pointed to Joelinton’s absence as a reason why Newcastle’s side have lacked some level of mental resilience and toughness this campaign.

“I think it’s always with the individual make-up of the players,” Howe added. “We have been missing some big players this year who would have added that quality that [mentality].

“I think it’s in some of the players who have been missing, highlighted by Joelinton. When he plays he brings a totally different dynamic to the group.

“You could see when he came on on Wednesday, that was the best he’s looked since his injury. He looked very much like his robust, agile self.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That was a big plus for me. Certainly, we need to find those answers for next year away from home.”