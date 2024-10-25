Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe believes Anthony Gordon can focus on getting back to his best after signing a new ‘long-term deal’ at Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gordon was subject to transfer interest from Liverpool with talks taking place in the summer before he experienced a slow start to the new season at Newcastle. But now the 23-year-old England international has committed his future to Newcastle, Howe has backed him to push on.

“Really pleased for him and for us of course,” said The Magpies head coach. “It's a really smart bit of work from the football club and for Anthony because it just cuts out any needless noise about his future and he can focus fully on us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need him firing so this will help him get back to his very best. It was a difficult summer for him, no doubt about that.

“It was the same for a few players, through no fault of their own, there were a lot of headlines about their futures and that can be destabilising and a lot of wasted energy on that. This move ends any other thought apart from being at his best for us.”

While it may impact his players, Howe makes an effort to keep himself apart from the ‘needless noise’ surrounding the club.

“I think you know through time what to expect,” Howe added. “Reactions to certain moments or events. As I always say with these things, I try to keep myself isolated from it so I'm less exposed to sways in momentum and positivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think that's the best way for me to act, to try to be very consistent with the players, very level-headed, very calm at the right times and maybe not so calm at the right times in other moments because I think you need a variety to that.

“But certainly at the moment, as long as I see the performances and the effort - which is absolutely crucial – from the players and the determination to win, then to a degree you have to accept what we deliver.

“The last few games, I've been heartened by what I've seen, but certainly we need to turn those performances into results soon."