Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson is set to miss Sunday’s Premier League trip to Chelsea.

The 32-year-old was pushing to be back available following the October international break but was ultimately rested for the 1-0 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park last week. Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe described the striker as ‘close’ to a return having trained ahead of the Brighton game.

But Wilson has since suffered a slight setback in his recovery in the build-up to the match at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (2pm kick-off). The striker was not pictured in training this week once again and Mail Online have reported that he will likely miss the two Chelsea matches and Premier League fixture against Arsenal as a result of some muscle tightness.

The Magpies have been particularly cautious with Wilson’s recovery under the guide of new performance director James Bunce. But Wilson has hardly featured for Newcastle in 2024, missing the majority of the second half of last season with a pectoral injury before back and hamstring issues kept him out since pre-season over three months ago.

Eddie Howe is set to provide a further update on Wilson’s fitness in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning.

Newcastle have only just seen Alexander Isak return after three games out with a broken toe. In the absence of Isak and Wilson, Anthony Gordon started up front for The Magpies.

While Isak is back fit again, he is still looking to find his best levels having scored just once in seven appearances so far this season.