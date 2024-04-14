Eddie Howe denies fresh Newcastle United injury fears after player limped off v Spurs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has provided an update on Jacob Murphy after the winger limped off during the 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park.

Murphy was moving awkwardly and was substituted in the 78th minute with the score at 3-0 following a brace from Alexander Isak and another from Anthony Gordon. Tino Livramento came on in Murphy’s place as Fabian Schar wrapped up the scoring with a header late on.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

And with Newcastle’s injury crisis likely to continue until the end of the season, Howe believes his side avoided any setbacks during the win over Spurs.

When asked if Murphy was okay after limping off, The Magpies boss replied: “Yeah, I hope so. I think he had a bit of cramp I believe. I don't think it's an injury.”

Livramento’s return from an ankle injury was a boost for Newcastle, who still have several players sidelined due to injury. But with 10 days until they are next in Premier League action, Howe will be hoping to have some more players back involved.

Nick Pope, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock and Kieran Trippier are understood to be closing in on returns. Callum Wilson, Joelinton, Lewis Miley and Matt Targett will all be pushing to return before the end of the season while Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Sandro Tonali won’t feature again until next season.