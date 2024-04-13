Anthony Gordon delivers six-word verdict & makes 'best in world' claim after Newcastle United thrash Spurs
Anthony Gordon shone for Newcastle United once again with a goal and two assists in a 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park.
The 23-year-old set up Alexander Isak for the opening goal before scoring his 11th of the season minutes later. Gordon’s corner was then headed in by Fabian Schar to make it 4-0 late on.
Gordon has been involved in 26 goals for Newcastle this season with 11 goals and 15 assists (including penalty wins) in all competitions.
After the win, Gordon took to social media to post a photograph of himself celebrating with Isak along with the caption: “Special team, special[s] plays, special players.”
The tweet is a reference to a quote from internet personality ‘Sketch’.
Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Gordon commented on playing alongside Isak: “It is hard to describe. You can see on the pitch he is so, so gifted. He can become one of the best players in the world, and when fit he is so good to play with.
“For the assist, I just passed him the ball and then he sat a few players down, it was all him. What a player and more importantly what a person."