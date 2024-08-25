Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s starting line-up to face AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium has been confirmed.

Eddie Howe has made two changes to the side that beat Southampton on the opening day of the season with the suspended Fabian Schar dropping out to be replaced by Emil Krafth at centre-back. New signing Lloyd Kelly makes his full debut against his former club with Lewis Hall dropping to the bench.

New signing John Ruddy has been named as a substitute for the first time with Odysseas Vlachodimos and Martin Dubravka missing.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Dubravka is understood to have sustained a concussion in training and has not travelled as the club follows the appropriate protocol. Nick Pope starts in goal for The Magpies.

Bruno Guimaraes captains Newcastle once again with Kieran Trippier on the bench. Howe has also had a minor injury boost too with Alex Murphy returning to the matchday squad after recovering from a hip problem.

United head into the match looking to make it two wins out of two to start the new Premier League season. But Newcastle haven’t won at the Vitality Stadium since 2020, when Eddie Howe was in charge at Bournemouth.

The Magpies boss is yet to beat his former club in the Premier League with three draws and one defeat in the four meetings so far.

Newcastle United line-up v Bournemouth: Pope; Livramento, Krafth, Burn, Kelly; Joelinton, Guimaraes, Longstaff; J. Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Ruddy, Trippier, Barnes, Targett, Osula, Hall, Almiron, Willock, A. Murphy