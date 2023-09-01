Newcastle’s transfer business is understood to be done in terms of first-team signings but a number of players could still leave. Jeff Hendrick and Isaac Hayden are likely to leave on loan amid Championship interest with Sheffield Wednesday understood to be leading the race.

Howe also revealed the club would be looking to loan out ‘a couple’ of Under-21s players before the 11pm deadline.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about potential outgoings, Howe said: “I’m not too sure really.

“I know there is probably a couple of players that might move and a couple of young lads might move to get experience and develop their careers. But I’ll be focused on my preparations for Brighton.”

Two out of favour first-team players who have been subject to transfer interest in the latter stages of the window are Matt Targett and Javier Manquillo. Targett was subject to interest from Fulham and Nottingham Forest but Howe is keen to keep the left-back despite recently strengthening in the position with the loan signing of Lewis Hall.

“Well I don’t know about that [transfer interest from Premier League clubs] but Matt is an integral part of what we’re doing,” Howe said. “There will be no part of me that wants to lose him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manquillo has missed the start of the Premier League season due to a groin injury but has also been linked with a return to Spain. And Howe couldn’t rule out an exit for the 29-year-old.

When asked if the right-back was available for selection against Brighton, Howe told The Gazette: “At this moment in time I’m focusing on the next game and I don’t quite know what’s happening with every transfer out.

“Hopefully we can keep Javier.”