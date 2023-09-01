It has been confirmed that Adidas will return as Newcastle’s kit manufacturers for the 2024-25 season after an initial five-year deal was agreed with the German sportswear company. The deal has been described as ‘the biggest deal in the history of the club’.

The deal was initially leaked after the ‘We Are Newcastle United’ Amazon documentary was released ahead of schedule with an official announcement taking place on Friday, September 1.

And Magpies head coach Eddie Howe was pleased with the announcement of the club’s only anticipated deadline day deal.

“It brings back positive memories for the supporter base and I think when you have positive connotations with the past that helps generate excitement for the future,” Howe said. “It’s a great thing and you want positivity at all times and you want supporters to feel aligned with the decision making at the football club and I think this is a really positive step.”

In episode four of ‘We Are Newcastle United’, Newcastle chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone commented: “The deal with Adidas will deliver greater revenue from the sales of Adidas products and also the revenue that we’ll earn from Adidas themselves.

“Financially, it’s got the potential to be the most lucrative, highest-earning partnership the club has ever done. A £200million retail business.”