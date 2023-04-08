Eddie Howe has recalled the pair – who started Wednesday night’s 5-1 win over West Ham United on the bench – for the third-placed club’s Premier League game against Brentford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isak and Willock replace Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin respectively in the starting XI.

Wilson had scored twice against West Ham to take his tally for the season to 10 goals, while Isak netted after coming in the 64th minute.

Saint-Maximin is not in the squad for the game at the Gtech Community Stadium because of what has been described as a “minor” hamstring strain.

Meanwhile, former Newcastle striker Ivan Toney starts for Brentford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Joelinton. Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Gordon, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson.