And the 19-year-old’s set to step on to the pitch for his first competitive appearance of the season after watching the club’s first three Premier League games from the bench.

Eddie Howe plans to “freshen up” his starting XI for tomorrow night’s second-round Carabao Cup tie against Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park.

Anderson – who helped Rovers win promotion to League One last season – has impressed Howe on the training pitch.

Asked if he was a contender to start against the League two club, Howe said: “Yeah, he’s definitely a contender to start tomorrow. As I’ve said, everything that I’ve seen from him day to day has been very impressive."

Howe revealed earlier this month that another loan was unlikely following a series of influential pre-season performances.

Newcastle United's English midfielder Elliot Anderson warms up on Sunday.

Anderson’s steadily establishing himself as a first-team squad player at Newcastle, and, with Howe still short of attacking options, the Scotland Under-21 international could come into his own this season.

“In terms of the future, I don’t see a way that he would leave at this moment,” said Howe. “The transfer windows are ever-changing things, so I wouldn’t give you a definite (answer on his future), because I wouldn’t want to say something that isn’t accurate, but I’m really excited to see him play.

"I think he’s a player that’s really grown, as I’ve said, from his loan period away, and I’d say his game’s in a very good place.”

Newcastle will be backed by 2,200 fans at Prenton Park, where there will be a number of changes to starting XI.

“I think there will be changes to the team, but I believe in the squad that we have,” said Howe.