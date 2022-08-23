News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United transfer update on Joao Pedro

Eddie Howe has issued a transfer update following reports of a breakthrough.

By Miles Starforth
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 10:06 am

Reports yesterday claimed that the club had agreed a £25million deal with Watford for Joao Pedro, a 20-year-old striker. Howe was asked if a deal had been reached with the Championship club ahead of tomorrow night’s second-round Carabao Cup tie against Tranmere Rovers.

“I think that’s not entirely accurate, but I’m not dealing with these things minute to minute, day to day,” said United’s head coach. “I’m sort of in the background hearing what’s happening, but I don’t think that’s correct.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Howe hopes to sign two players before the transfer deadline. Asked if the club would be active in the final week of the window, Howe said: “Yes, we hope to be.”

Meanwhile, Howe also reacted to speculation over the future of winger Allan Saint-Maximin, who was outstanding against Manchester City on Sunday. He said: “We’re trying to build the squad. We don’t want to weaken our team.”

