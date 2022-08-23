Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United transfer update on Joao Pedro
Eddie Howe has issued a transfer update following reports of a breakthrough.
Reports yesterday claimed that the club had agreed a £25million deal with Watford for Joao Pedro, a 20-year-old striker. Howe was asked if a deal had been reached with the Championship club ahead of tomorrow night’s second-round Carabao Cup tie against Tranmere Rovers.
“I think that’s not entirely accurate, but I’m not dealing with these things minute to minute, day to day,” said United’s head coach. “I’m sort of in the background hearing what’s happening, but I don’t think that’s correct.”
Most Popular
-
1
Newcastle United 'agree' £25m Joao Pedro deal with Watford
-
2
Newcastle United table ‘final’ £30m striker proposal, Toon scouts ‘spotted’ at major continental clash
-
3
Supercomputer predicts where Newcastle United, Leeds United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and co will finish after weekend of surprising Premier League results
-
4
Newcastle United major new arrival confirmed as Eddie Howe reacts
-
5
The 'incredible' Newcastle United player singled out by Pep Guardiola
Howe hopes to sign two players before the transfer deadline. Asked if the club would be active in the final week of the window, Howe said: “Yes, we hope to be.”
Meanwhile, Howe also reacted to speculation over the future of winger Allan Saint-Maximin, who was outstanding against Manchester City on Sunday. He said: “We’re trying to build the squad. We don’t want to weaken our team.”