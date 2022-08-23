Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports yesterday claimed that the club had agreed a £25million deal with Watford for Joao Pedro, a 20-year-old striker. Howe was asked if a deal had been reached with the Championship club ahead of tomorrow night’s second-round Carabao Cup tie against Tranmere Rovers.

“I think that’s not entirely accurate, but I’m not dealing with these things minute to minute, day to day,” said United’s head coach. “I’m sort of in the background hearing what’s happening, but I don’t think that’s correct.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Howe hopes to sign two players before the transfer deadline. Asked if the club would be active in the final week of the window, Howe said: “Yes, we hope to be.”