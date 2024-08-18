Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United’s need to sign a centre-back intensified following Fabian Schar’s red card against Southampton on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Schar is facing a three-match suspension for The Magpies, leaving Howe without a natural right-sided centre-back option with right-back Emil Krafth coming on and slotting in on Saturday.

The suspension comes as Newcastle are in hot pursuit of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi. The club have made four proposals to Palace with the latest understood to be worth in the region of £65million but have yet to make any further progress agreeing the deal.

Although Howe stated there was no official update on Newcastle’s pursuit of Guehi, he confirmed the club are still looking to sign a centre-back before the end of the transfer window on August 30.

When asked how his side will look to address Schar’s absence, Howe told The Gazette: “Of course, we're looking in the transfer market, we've got a period of time left and we'll see what we can do.”

Howe then warned that the terms of any incoming deal have to be what is best for the football club. On Friday, Howe stated Newcastle would walk away from deals that require excessive fees to be paid.

“Possibly,” Howe said on whether Newcastle will make defensive additions. “But I think the conditions have to be right for us and like I said on Friday we can't do something that goes against the longer-term, good of the football club. So, we'll try and make the right decision.”