Newcastle United's transfer wishlist would excite fans, according to Eddie Howe.

The fourth-placed club, which ends its campaign with a game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, this week qualified for next season's Champions League – and Howe is already looking at potential signings with the recruitment team.

Newcastle could spend upwards of £100million this summer in readiness for a return to European competition.

Asked if the club was looking at players who could be classed as "marquee" signings, United's head coach said: "Yeah, there would be players we’d love to bring in that would be classified in that bracket, I’m sure.

"For me, it’s more about the role they can fulfil in the team, whether that’s viewed positively, or as a marquee signing, then great.

"I’m not in my mind thinking 'we have to have one of those players that ticks that box for the supporters'. As much as I’d love to do that, it’s about finding the right player in the right position who I think makes us better."

The club, limited in what it can do in the transfer market by Financial Fair Play rules, is facing its "hardest" window yet under new ownership.

"Going into last summer, I had a vision and the reality was different at the end, but I was really pleased at the end when the window shut," said Howe. "I was like 'we've done some really good work here'. That's going to need to be repeated.

"This will be our hardest window to date. In my mind, there's no doubt about that, because the pool of players we have to select from is very small."

Asked if Premier League or Champions League experience was the priority, Howe said: "Ideally, you would like experience of everything, but there's no player that ticks every box.

"I'm always a little bit torn on experience. You don't have to have played in a competition to be able to play in a competition.

"We'll look at the strength of the player first. If they have the experience of certain things, even better."

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe after the Leicester City game.

Howe has a "clear" view on what he needs this summer.

“I’ve got a clear vision in my head of what we need," said Howe. "But it’s important we also work in a discreet way.

"There are areas of the squad that aren’t strong enough in terms of depth. I’d love to try and improve the team as well before we kick off next year, because, as I’ve said, the competition is going to get harder.

"But I don’t want to break up the core fabric of what we have got, either. It’s very delicate, but we need to be stronger."

Asked if Champions League qualification meant that the club could focus on its top targets, Howe said: "To a point, yes, because it makes us more attractive and desirable to players.