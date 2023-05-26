Eddie Howe has lost three more Newcastle United players to injury.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope has this week had finger surgery, while midfielder Joelinton and defender Javier Manquillo have also been ruled out of Sunday's final game of the season against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

"We have a few issues," said United's head coach, whose side qualified for Champions League football after taking a point from a goalless draw against Leicester City on Monday night.

"I think the end of the season has come at a good time for us.

"Players like Joelinton will miss the game, for example. Manquillo will miss the game, and then we've got the others who have been injured going into the Leicester game.

"We're stretched, but it will give us a chance to have a look at, maybe, one or two other things."