Eddie Howe drops intriguing Bruno Guimaraes selection hint ahead of Chelsea clash

Eddie Howe has admitted that ‘no one is undroppable’ ahead of his side’s clash with Chelsea at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies host Enzo Maresca’s side just three days after their 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. With a game against Arsenal on the horizon on Saturday, it is set to be a busy few days in what could be a pivotal period in their season.

The Blues showed at the weekend that they will be tough opponents for the Magpies this evening who will be hoping to use the St James’ Park crowd to their advantage this evening. Howe may opt to make some changes to his starting XI but is expected to still name a strong team with a place in the quarter-final on the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team captain Bruno Guimaraes is probably the first name on Howe’s teamsheet for Premier League games, but tonight’s match could give Howe a chance to rest the Brazilian who has played 61 times at club level and a further 18 matches for Brazil since the beginning of last season, with tonight potentially marking his 80th match since mid-August 2023.

Howe was asked by the Gazette whether he would consider giving the midfielder a rest, or if his influence in the team was such that he was ‘undroppable’. Howe responded: “No one is undroppable.

“I think you make a valid point on Bruno’s minutes, his travelling, he’s done a lot, he’s always been there for us so we need to make sure we manage him well and manage the other players who have had a lot of minutes well. We still need to produce a really strong team and win the game so I have a lot to think about.”

Newcastle United are still yet to win a game which Guimaraes has not been involved in since his debut for the club against Everton in January 2022. Guimaraes started on the bench in their previous two Carabao Cup matches this season, but an early injury to Joe Willock against Nottingham Forest saw him play 75 minutes at the City Ground before he was introduced at half-time of their win over AFC Wimbledon in the previous round.