Eddie Howe 'tempted' by Newcastle United team change

Eddie Howe has so far resisted the temptation to start Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak up front together.

But Howe is prepared to field them together – if he feels that it's right for the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strikers have been in free-scoring form in recent weeks as Howe's third-placed side has closed in on a Champions League place.

Wilson netted braces in last week's wins over Southampton and Everton, while Isak scored twice in the victory over Tottenham Hotspur before that.

They have scored 25 goals between them, and Howe was again asked if he would consider naming Wilson and Isak in the same starting XI ahead of this afternoon's home game against second-placed Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s not the first time the temptation has been there to start them together," said United's head coach.

"When you’re analysing the next game, you have to look at your opponents, yourselves and pick the best team to win the game. That is no different.

"I've thought about lots of different scenarios. My end decision has to be – what does the team need? Not what Callum or Alex needs. It's possible the team needs Callum and Alex, but that’s always been the case. It’s up to me to make the right call."

Wilson struggled for form and fitness after returning from England's World Cup campaign late last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the 31-year-old returned to form last month amid intense competition from Isak, signed last summer from Real Sociedad in a club-record £60million deal.

"He's certainly in great form," said Howe, who previously coached Wilson at Bournemouth. "He's very focused at the moment. He knows he has to be, because of the competition he has around him.

"The biggest compliment I can pay him is that he has always been himself – bubbly, bright, laughing, joking, a really positive character.

"He's someone that the squad needs to be positive, because he's such a big personality within it. That's helped him when he's come on the pitch and delivered for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad