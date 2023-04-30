Wilson came off the bench and scored two goals in this afternoon’s 3-1 win over Southampton at St James’ Park.

Theo Walcott also scored an own goal as Newcastle made it eight wins from nine Premier League games to maintain their push for a Champions League place.

The striker had been left out of the starting XI despite scoring twice in Thursday night’s 4-1 win over Everton.

Wilson, just as he did at Brentford earlier this month, was brought off the bench at the break to spark a match-winning comeback.

The result kept the club third in the table, and two points ahead of fourth-placed Manchester United, with five games left to play.

Howe, without Sean Longstaff due to a foot injury, had made four changes for the game. Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon and Dan Burn returned to the starting XI at the expense of Wilson, Longstaff, Miguel Almiron and Matt Targett.

Longstaff – who had featured in all of the club’s 32 previous Premier League games – suffered the injury in the Everton win.

Newcastle made the better start to their fourth fixture against Southampton this season, and Bruno Guimaraes shot narrowly wide after Gordon delivered the ball from the left.

Chances came and went for Howe’s side. Alexander Isak put Gordon through on goal, but he winger shot narrowly wide, while Joelinton also missed the target with a head midway through the first half.

United just couldn’t get a breakthrough, despite intense pressure, while Southampton’s forays into Newcastle’s half were few and far between.

Gordon and Murphy switched flanks during the half, but the change did not bring a goal.

As it was, Southampton broke the deadlock in the 41st minute. Romeo Lavia won the ball from Bruno Guimaraes, and started a quick move which saw Kamaldeem Sulemana cross from the right for Armstrong, who got ahead of Kieran Trippier to finish from close range.

Wilson replaced Gordon at the break, and Alex McCarthy denied Sven Botman from a Kieran Trippier free-kick. A follow-up effort from Wilson was also blocked.

However, Wilson wasn’t going to be denied for much longer. Isak broke down the left in the 54th minute, and crossed for Wilson, who was just outside the six-yard box. Wilson stabbed Isak’s ball into the net to equalise nine minutes after his introduction.

United pushed for a second goal, and Wilson had a header tipped over by McCarthy in the 68th minute.

Howe sent on Almiron for the last 20 minutes, while Southampton manager Ruben Selles sent on former Newcastle striker Adam Armstrong along with Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The game soon turned in United’s favour. Theo Walcott diverted a corner into his own net before Wilson netted a third to take his goal tally for the season to 15.

Wilson was denied a hat-trick by the crossbar in added time, but the 31-year-old had already done more than enough to help his team secure three more valuable points.