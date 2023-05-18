News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe names new shock Newcastle United injury 'doubt' after losing Joe Willock

Eddie Howe issued an injury update ahead of Newcastle United's final home game against Leicester City.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 18th May 2023, 22:24 BST- 1 min read

Eddie Howe has named two fresh injury doubts for Newcastle United's home game against Leicester City.

Joe Willock was forced off in tonight's 4-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion with a hamstring injury, while Joelinton suffered a knock.

United head coach Howe said: “The two Joes are a bit of a doubt for us. Joelinton took a knock, I think, and Willock looks like he’s got a hamstring injury.”

Howe was without midfielder Sean Longstaff (foot) and winger Jacob Murphy (groin) for the game.

Third-placed Newcastle are one win away from securing Champions League football following the Brighton win.

Related topics:Eddie HoweJoelintonJoe Willock