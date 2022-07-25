Longstaff – who spent the second half of last season on loan at Mansfield Town – has been with Eddie Howe’s squad for pre-season.

The midfielder is in Portugal with his team-mates ahead of tomorrow night’s friendly against Benfica at the Estadio da Luz, but the 22-year-old may not make Howe’s 25-man Premier League squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Howe is considering loaning Longstaff out again given the “strong" competition in midfield. United's head coach said: “We may look to maybe open the loan market to him again.”

Longstaff is in the final year of his contract at Newcastle, and a loan would make more sense if he signs a contract extension.

Asked about his contractual situation, Howe said: “We’ll see what comes up for Matty. What he has shown in pre-season is a brilliant attitude. He’s brilliant around the group, loves Newcastle – he’s Newcastle through and through.

"He’s got a great relationship with his brother (Sean), and the lads love him. We’d open the door to him to maybe get football for his own benefit. We’ll wait and see.”

Newcastle United's Matty Longstaff.

Longstaff broke into the first-team squad at United during Steve Bruce’s time as head coach. Playing alongside his elder brother Sean, he memorably scored against Manchester United on his full Premier League debut.

However, Longstaff found opportunities hard to come during Bruce’s second season in charge, and was loaned out to League Two club Mansfield last January by Howe, Bruce’s successor, so he could get first-team football.