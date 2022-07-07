Longstaff broke into the club’s first team squad in the summer of 2019. The midfielder scoring a stunning goal in a friendly win over Saint-Etienne – and netted a winner against Manchester United on his Premier League debut.
However, Longstaff found himself on the fringes of Steve Bruce’s squad the following campaign, and he had loan spells at Mansfield Town and Aberdeen last season. Longstaff, younger brother of Sean, scored six goals for Mansfield, beaten in the League Two play-off final.
The 22-year-old – who has a year left on his contract – has trained with Eddie Howe’s first-team squad since reporting back for pre-season training, but other senior players have been told to train at the club’s academy as they wait on moves.
Dwight Gayle, Ciaran Clark and Jeff Hendrick have reportedly been with the club’s Under-21 squad.
Longstaff could yet join them at the academy now Newcastle’s international contingent, including new signing Sven Botman, have returned to training.
Howe spoke about Longstaff in January before loaning him out out to Mansfield.
"First and foremost, I’ll say he’s very much like his brother, a great lad, really enthusiastic, very passionate about the football club,” said United’s head coach. “Very impressed by him as a person and human being.”
Howe will take his first-team squad to Austria next week for a week-long training camp. The club will play games against 1860 Munich and Mainz 05.