However, Longstaff found himself on the fringes of Steve Bruce’s squad the following campaign, and he had loan spells at Mansfield Town and Aberdeen last season. Longstaff, younger brother of Sean, scored six goals for Mansfield, beaten in the League Two play-off final.

The 22-year-old – who has a year left on his contract – has trained with Eddie Howe’s first-team squad since reporting back for pre-season training, but other senior players have been told to train at the club’s academy as they wait on moves.

Dwight Gayle, Ciaran Clark and Jeff Hendrick have reportedly been with the club’s Under-21 squad.

Longstaff could yet join them at the academy now Newcastle’s international contingent, including new signing Sven Botman, have returned to training.

Howe spoke about Longstaff in January before loaning him out out to Mansfield.

"First and foremost, I’ll say he’s very much like his brother, a great lad, really enthusiastic, very passionate about the football club,” said United’s head coach. “Very impressed by him as a person and human being.”