Eddie Howe drops Newcastle United selection hint

Anderson’s in the squad for this afternoon’s Premier League game against Fulham after recovering from the “niggle” which kept him out of the fixture against Bournemouth before the international break.

Howe fielded Anderson – who helped loan club Bristol Rovers win promotion last season – on the left after bringing him off the bench against Crystal Palace last month, and the 19-year-old will be involved at Craven Cottage – one way or another.

“He’s in my thinking, for sure,” said United’s head coach, who has striker Callum Wilson back from injury.

“You look back to his last appearance against Crystal Palace. He did well for 20, 25 minutes, and really made an impact in that game, as he did against Wolves, when he came on late in that game.

"So I’m looking for him, whether he starts or whether he comes on the pitch, to make a positive contribution. If he continues to do that, his first start is not far away.”

Speaking in July, the Scotland Under-21 international said: “I want to be here. I want to force my way into the team, but, I guess, that’s the club’s decision. I’ve just got to work as hard as I can on the pitch, and see what happens.”