Eddie Howe drops subtle Newcastle United hint on Loris Karius' future
Loris Karius still has a big part to play at Newcastle United between now and the end of the season – and possibly in the future too.
That’s the view of Eddie Howe, who handed Karius his debut in last weekend’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United at Wembley.
The 29-year-old – who hadn’t played a competitive game in almost two years – won praise from Howe after the 2-0 loss.
However, Karius – who started out at today's opponents Manchester City with Newcastle team-mate Kieran Trippier – is effectively third-choice goalkeeper behind Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka.
Karius, out of contract at the end of the season, has been linked with a move away from the club in the summer, but Howe hinted at a potential longer stay when asked about what role he had going forward.
United’s head coach said: “He’s an important part of what we’re doing. I’ve said that all along.
"He’s an important member of our goalkeeping team. Its great to have Nick back and Martin back, two top goalkeepers, but Loz is certainly valued by us.”
Karius – who joined United in September after leaving Liverpool following the expiry of his contract – was asked about his future after the final.
"Whatever is to come, I don't know right now,” Karius. "I'm still hungry and I feel like I've still got a lot of years to play, and I've shown (in the final) that I don't need to hide anything – and that I can still perform at this level."