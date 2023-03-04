News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Eddie Howe drops subtle Newcastle United hint on Loris Karius' future

Loris Karius still has a big part to play at Newcastle United between now and the end of the season – and possibly in the future too.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
17 minutes ago - 1 min read

That’s the view of Eddie Howe, who handed Karius his debut in last weekend’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United at Wembley.

Read More
Newcastle United confirm surprise summer departure to Premier League rivals
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 29-year-old – who hadn’t played a competitive game in almost two years – won praise from Howe after the 2-0 loss.

Most Popular

However, Karius – who started out at today's opponents Manchester City with Newcastle team-mate Kieran Trippier – is effectively third-choice goalkeeper behind Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka.

Karius, out of contract at the end of the season, has been linked with a move away from the club in the summer, but Howe hinted at a potential longer stay when asked about what role he had going forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United’s head coach said: “He’s an important part of what we’re doing. I’ve said that all along.

"He’s an important member of our goalkeeping team. Its great to have Nick back and Martin back, two top goalkeepers, but Loz is certainly valued by us.”

Loris Karius applauds Newcastle United fans at Wembley last weekend.
Loris Karius applauds Newcastle United fans at Wembley last weekend.
Loris Karius applauds Newcastle United fans at Wembley last weekend.

Karius – who joined United in September after leaving Liverpool following the expiry of his contract – was asked about his future after the final.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Whatever is to come, I don't know right now,” Karius. "I'm still hungry and I feel like I've still got a lot of years to play, and I've shown (in the final) that I don't need to hide anything – and that I can still perform at this level."

Eddie HoweKieran TrippierManchester UnitedWembleyNick PopeManchester CityLiverpool