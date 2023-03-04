Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old – who hadn’t played a competitive game in almost two years – won praise from Howe after the 2-0 loss.

Karius, out of contract at the end of the season, has been linked with a move away from the club in the summer, but Howe hinted at a potential longer stay when asked about what role he had going forward.

United’s head coach said: “He’s an important part of what we’re doing. I’ve said that all along.

"He’s an important member of our goalkeeping team. Its great to have Nick back and Martin back, two top goalkeepers, but Loz is certainly valued by us.”

Loris Karius applauds Newcastle United fans at Wembley last weekend.

Karius – who joined United in September after leaving Liverpool following the expiry of his contract – was asked about his future after the final.

