Eddie Howe names Newcastle United player who can be 'really proud' of performance

Manchester United won 2-0 at Wembley this afternoon thanks to a strike from Casemiro and an own goal from Sven Botman

“Naturally disappointed,” said Howe. “I’m pleased with how we played. I thought we were really good between both boxes.

"But in the boxes is where games are won and lost, and today I didn’t think we got the big moments right defensively, and with the chances we did have, we weren’t clinical enough, and probably didn’t create enough for all the ball we had around the box.”

Howe had made three changes, and brought Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson into his starting XI along with Karius.

“As I sit here now, I’ve got no regrets with how we tried to set the team up, our intent to the game,” said Newcastle's head coach.

“We wanted to be brave, as we have all season, and try and attack the match and have a right go at Manchester United.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Loris Karius applauds fans after the game.

“It was a strange game, because probably low on goalmouth action for periods of it, but we were really competitive.

"I can’t fault the players’ efforts, what they’ve given me in this game, but it’s decided on big moments. The free kick (for Casemiro’s goal), we’ve not defended it well enough. They’re probably the moments we’ll look at and regret.”

Karius was handed his Newcastle debut after Howe, without the cup-tied Martin Dubravka, lost Nick Pope to suspension.

Karius, signed as a free agent in September following the expiry of his Liverpool contract last summer, made saves in each half to deny Wout Weghorst, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford on what was his first competitive appearance in almost two years.

“I think he did really well,” said Howe. “I think his all-round demeanour was good, his distribution was good.

