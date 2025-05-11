Nicolas Jackson sent off for Chelsea. | Getty Images

Eddie Howe and Enzo Maresca have shared their thoughts on Nicolas Jackson’s red card during Newcastle United’s 2-0 win over Chelsea.

Newcastle midfielders Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes scored at either end of the match as Nicolas Jackson was shown a straight red card for Chelsea after a first-half foul on Sven Botman. The striker will now miss the rest of Chelsea’s season after VAR overturned referee John Brooks’ initial decision to award a yellow card.

The Magpies moved up to third in the Premier League with the win and have just two games left to play in their hunt for Champions League qualification.

But the red card continued to be debated by both managers after the full-time whistle.

Premier League release statement after red card incident

The Premier League Match Centre on X revealed the reasons for VAR’s decision to intervene and recommend a review on the decision, stating: “#NEWCHE – 33’ VAR OVERTURN VAR checked the referee’s call of yellow card to Jackson – and deemed that the challenge by Jackson on Botman was a serious foul play offence, therefore recommended an on-field review. The referee then upgraded the yellow to a red card.”

Eddie Howe and Enzo Maresca react to red card

In his post-match press conference, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was asked about the red card decision.

“Yeah, I thought initially my gut reaction was that's a sending off because I could sort of see that Jackson wasn't looking at the ball, he was looking at the man and I think that always puts you in a vulnerable position, especially if you make contact with your elbow like he did,” Howe said.

“And I've just seen it when I was being interviewed on the TV there, and for me, my opinion hasn't changed. I do think it's a red.”

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca had no real complaints over the red card as he said: “For sure the red card affects the game no doubt. In this stadium against this team it's already complicated but one less player makes it even more difficult.

“If the referee decides it's a red card then it's a red card. I just think in other difference decision in this stadium sometimes it’s more the noise that decides if it’s a foul or not.

“Nico, I didn’t speak [with him]. It’s not the moment but in the next day we’re going to speak with him.”

When asked if he thought the home crowd noise during the VAR check influenced the red card decision, Maresca added: “I don’t think so. My feeling is from the touchline is that sometimes the noise decides if [the referee] gives a foul or not.”

Eddie Howe reflects on ‘massive’ win for NUFC

Speaking about the vital three points, Howe added: “Yeah, a massive win for us, and we knew that, of course, before the game, we knew the importance. It's so tight, that will put us in a stronger position, but it's still very tight and two games to keep our focus and to try and get as many points as we can.”

Newcastle now need just one more win from their final two matches to guarantee Champions League qualification.